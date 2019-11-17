Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Victory Harger Dauer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Victory Harger Dauer In Loving Memory Doris Dauer of Paso Robles was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on November 11, 1918, Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I. She passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 2, 2019, at age 100, surrounded by her family. Her parents, John and Louise and Harger, migrated to Hawaii from Switzerland in the early 1900's. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School, Honolulu, in 1937. She was a civilian working at Pearl Harbor Navy Yard and while at home on December 7th 1941 she witnessed the Japanese bombers as they passed overhead. She met Nevin Dauer while playing viola in the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra and they were married in Honolulu in 1946 and spent 61 years together until Nevin passed away in 2008. Doris and Nevin's two sons, David and Clifford, were born in Honolulu, moving to Santa Barbara in 1965. He and Doris retired to the home they built at Oak Shores, Lake Nacimiento in 1972. In 1994, they moved to their home in Paso Robles where Doris resided until her passing. Doris and Nevin enjoyed "RVing" and traveled between the West and East coasts and Alaska in their motorhome. Doris celebrated her 100th birthday one year ago with family and friends in Atascadero. She is survived by her two sons, Dave (Heather) Dauer of Atascadero and Cliff (Trudy) Dauer of Stevensville, Maryland, and grandchildren: Chelsea Dauer of Atascadero; Steven (Jacki) Dauer of Kaneohe, Hawaii; Kimberly Dauer of Kailua, Hawaii; Braden (Rebecca) and Laura (Daniel) Zech of Annapolis. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving kindnesses and support from Doris's Paso Robles neighbors and to the wonderful assistance on a daily basis from Elizabeth Dodge and Aurora Dodge. A family tribute to Doris was held at Lake Nacimiento in July.

