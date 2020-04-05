Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Elaine Barrios. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Elaine Barrios Dorothy Elaine Barrios, a vibrant, caring and fun-loving woman, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1926 in Lompoc, CA, to John and Mamie Gracia, and was the sister of Milton Gracia. She was one of five graduates from Mission High School in 1944. She is survived by three children from her first husband, Dolan Lannan, Allen, Tim, and Maureen and her granddaughter Michelle. After spending several years working for the State of California in various cities throughout the state, she retired to San Luis Obispo with her second husband and the love of her life, Richard Barrios, through whom she gained six additional children she counted as her own Carsten, Richard, Robert, Linda, Christine, and Theresa and numerous additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Contributions can be made in her memory to Central Coast Hospice or the .

Dorothy Elaine Barrios Dorothy Elaine Barrios, a vibrant, caring and fun-loving woman, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1926 in Lompoc, CA, to John and Mamie Gracia, and was the sister of Milton Gracia. She was one of five graduates from Mission High School in 1944. She is survived by three children from her first husband, Dolan Lannan, Allen, Tim, and Maureen and her granddaughter Michelle. After spending several years working for the State of California in various cities throughout the state, she retired to San Luis Obispo with her second husband and the love of her life, Richard Barrios, through whom she gained six additional children she counted as her own Carsten, Richard, Robert, Linda, Christine, and Theresa and numerous additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Contributions can be made in her memory to Central Coast Hospice or the . Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations