Dorothy Elaine Barrios Dorothy Elaine Barrios, a vibrant, caring and fun-loving woman, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1926 in Lompoc, CA, to John and Mamie Gracia, and was the sister of Milton Gracia. She was one of five graduates from Mission High School in 1944. She is survived by three children from her first husband, Dolan Lannan, Allen, Tim, and Maureen and her granddaughter Michelle. After spending several years working for the State of California in various cities throughout the state, she retired to San Luis Obispo with her second husband and the love of her life, Richard Barrios, through whom she gained six additional children she counted as her own Carsten, Richard, Robert, Linda, Christine, and Theresa and numerous additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Contributions can be made in her memory to Central Coast Hospice or the .
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020