Dorothy Emily Dells Dorothy Emily Dells peacefully passed away on April 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, Ca. She was born in July of 1928. Her grieving family is: Bob Voglin, son, Nancy Voglin, daughter in law, daughter, Cathy who proceeded her, grandchildren, Zach Voglin, Spencer Voglin, Heather Henderson and Scott Henderson. My Mom was an amazing, loving, and beautiful person who sparked up peoples lives by here positive and kind energy she radiated to others, One of her care takers at the Avila senior living said something to me a few weeks ago that struck me as some what a theme for her, He asked if all of my family is so kind. I replied yes I thin we are and reflected that this was her legacy to her family. She raised my sister and me as a single woman in the 50's as a car hop in Hollywood. She was discovered by my step Dad who help get her into the movie business where she had a long and successful career. Mom requested this beautiful quote. "Don't grieve for me, for now I am free. I'm following the path God laid out for me. I took his hand when I heard his call. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way. I found that place at the end of day. If my parting has left a void. Then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss. Ah yes, these things I too, will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow. For I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life has been full, savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch. Perhaps my time seemed all to brief. Don't lengthen it now with undo grief. Lift your heart and share with me. God wanted me now. He has set me free." Author unknown A memorial will be planned in the future with our traditional paddle out..

