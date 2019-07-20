Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Stechman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Stechman Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Stechman , longtime San Luis Obispo resident, passed away April 24, 2019 at Bayside Care Center, Morro Bay, California. Dottie had a loving, sunny disposition and a dazzling smile that brightened the lives of all who came her way. Dorothy Jean McKowan was born and raised in Glendale, California. While attending UC Davis in 1955, she was introduced to a new transfer student, John Stechman. It was love at first sight, and they were married the following year in the Glendale Methodist Church. Dottie Jean worked as a Library Assistant for many years, at UC Davis, UC Berkeley, a Chicago medical library and Cal Poly. She loved interacting with college students in the campus libraries. Dottie also enjoyed working with children as a Sunday School teacher and 4H Leader. A loving wife and mother, she and John were married for almost 64 years. They had 3 children: son John Carl, and twin daughters Jennifer Jean and Laurie Joan. During the school year, they lived in San Luis Obispo where John taught Range Land Management at Cal Poly. The family enjoyed travelling to remote and beautiful locations during the summer as John did certified consulting and legal work. Dottie Jean played tennis for many years, starting in high school and on throughout her life. She and John were frequent doubles partners at San Luis Obispo Country Club. PEO, a women's philanthropic educational organization, was an important part of her life for over 50 years. She was an active member and an officer. She believed the values and friendships of her PEO sisters were a special blessing in her life. Dottie Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo. Dottie's bright and loving presence warmed all who walked through the doors. She provided that same welcome when she worked with John as an usher at the Performing Arts Center. All who knew Dottie Jean spoke of her as a truly kind and caring person who went through life with grace and an unflagging loving spirit. Dottie Jean was preceded in death by her daughter Laurie and son John. She is survived by her loving husband John and daughter Jennifer. The eternal resting place for all of the Stechman family members is the Los Osos Valley Memorial Cemetery.

