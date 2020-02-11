Dorothy Joan Yelda Dorothy Joan Yelda passed away on December 20, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, California. She was 94 years old. Dorothy was born in Los Angeles in October, 1925 and was a life-long resident of California. She married Michael Yelda in 1947. As a young mother, her first-born twins were featured in a film with John Wayne titled "The Three Godfathers". A resident of SLO County since 1971, Dorothy will be remembered for her work as a senior peer counselor and Hotline volunteer for over 30 years. An advocate of education at any age, she studied at Cuesta College and Cal Poly in her 60's. She actively participated in a book and writing group into her early 90's. She is survived by her ten children: Mimi Yelda Dunham, Joseph Yelda, Harold Yelda, Peter Yelda, Daniel Yelda, Vincent Yelda, Margaret Yelda, Susan Yelda, Thomas Yelda and Christine Yelda; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous family friends who regarded her as "Mom". Donations may be made to Unity Church of San Luis Obispo (www.unityslo.com/) or Hotline of San Luis Obispo (www.t-mha.org/donate.php)
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020