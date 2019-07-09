Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise Damian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise Damian Dorothy Louise Damian "Nana" was surrounded by her immediate family when she passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. Dorothy suffered a brief illness in the weeks prior to her unexpected passing. Dorothy was born on October 21, 1935 in Red River, Texas to B.L. Murphy and Louise P. Raulston. As a child she moved to Keene, California and then to Tehachapi where she met the love of her life, Alfred M. Damian. Dorothy and Alfred were married in 1950 and lived in Tehachapi. Dorothy worked at the local hospital and, later, at Jacobsen Junior High School. Much of her time and energy was spent in service to her family. Dorothy was a phenomenal cook and loved feeding her family. For three generations, life revolved around the dining room table that adorned Dorothy and Alfred's humble East D Street home in Tehachapi. The 60s', Vietnam, disco, births, deaths, marriage, divorce, cement plant strikes, Warrior football, the cold war, political campaigns...life made a bit more sense when the family gathered to eat one of Nana's meals. Dorothy and Alfred were staples of the Tehachapi community for nearly 60 years. Dorothy was active in St. Malachy Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She loved to garden, take road trips and, most of all, visit with family. In 1995 Dorothy and Alfred relocated to Arroyo Grande, California. The couple enjoyed their golden years at the Sunrise Terrace mobile home park until Alfred's passing in 2007. Dorothy relocated to Bakersfield in 2009. Eventually she moved into the Brookdale senior living facility and, up until the very end, Dorothy's favorite pastime was visiting with family. Dorothy is survived by son Nick (Mary) Damian, daughter Cynthia (Bob) Stiles, grandchildren Jim (Kelly) Damian, Matt Damian, Dana Damian, Jason (Sharon) Horner, great-grandchildren Ruby, Clara, Christian, sisters Terry Raulston and Carol Damian and niece Monica Damian and her children Blake and Jillian Fowler. Dorothy lived a full life. She was preceded in death by parents B.L. Murphy and Louise, husband Alfred, child Angelo, sister Nancy, brother Doyle and countless friends and family. A funeral mass for Dorothy will be held on July 12, 2019 at 12:00PM at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 9, 2019

