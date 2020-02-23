Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Meyer Dorothy Meyer passed away peacefully February 13, 2020 at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. She was a resident of Shell Beach for 34 years. She will be missed by her family and friends. At her request there will be no service. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean. Miss Me - But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road, And the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me - But let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, And each must go alone. It's all part of the Master's plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, Go to the friends we know, And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me - But let me go. Anonymous

Dorothy Meyer Dorothy Meyer passed away peacefully February 13, 2020 at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. She was a resident of Shell Beach for 34 years. She will be missed by her family and friends. At her request there will be no service. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean. Miss Me - But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road, And the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me - But let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, And each must go alone. It's all part of the Master's plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, Go to the friends we know, And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me - But let me go. Anonymous Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close