Obituary

Dorothy Virginia DeVries Dorothy DeVries bid a final farewell to this world on August 5, 2019 after a long struggle to regain strength and mobility following an auto accident nearly a year ago. Her determination and commitment to return to the life she loved to live amazed all who stood beside her and her resilience after each and every setback was the foundation for hope of total recovery. As her surgeon wrote "She [Dorothy] was the perfect example of hope..most people could not have gone through what she experienced." Never give up became the mantra of Dorothy, her family, and her friends throughout Dorothy's journey. After returning home and another accident requiring further surgery, Dorothy died peacefully in her sleep. She passed after feeling the presence of her daughters, grandsons, and Bob, her loving husband of 54 years. Dorothy was born June 16, 1937 to Russell and Alta Searles in Harbor City, California where she was welcomed by sister, Alta. Dorothy graduated from Narbonne High School and attended San Jose State College with a major in Physical Education. From her early years, her primary interests and hobbies were gardening, cooking, travel, tennis, bridge, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, and decorating for the holidays. Dorothy met Robert DeVries in 1960 at a sports car club meeting; she didn't remember him until she attended his going away party for Naval Aviation flight school. Dorothy then moved to Mountain View, CA to attend San Jose State College. One and a half years later, post flight school, Bob was stationed at Moffett Field in Mountain View CA. Dorothy's fiancé and friend of Bob, suggested that he look Dorothy up because she had a cute roommate. Two years later on June 4, 1965, Bob & Dorothy were married in Las Vegas. Daughter Erika was born in August 1970 and daughter Britta in September 1972. Dorothy was a true California girl, raised in Los Angeles County, playing beach volleyball and tennis, and cultivating the most stunning gardens on the block. As a Pan Am pilot's wife, Dorothy made their their first home in Los Gatos, CA and worked in youth programming at the YMCA. Bob's job as an instructor as well as pilot, took them to many locations including: Istanbul, Turkey (1970), London, England (1971), Toulouse, France (1990s). The longest and most enjoyable for both was when the family moved to and lived in Berlin, Germany (1981-1992). In Berlin Dorothy thrived in a community of other pilots' spouses with whom she studied German language and culture, learned to play Bridge, played tennis, traveled and enjoyed the (un)common experience of raising a family overseas. After the demise of communist Eastern Germany and of Pan Am in 1992, they returned stateside. Bob's employment with Delta Airlines found them living in New York, Los Angeles, and Cincinnati Ohio before their retirement in 1998 to their long-before-purchased property and dream of living in San Luis Obispo. Throughout their fifty-four years together, Dorothy and Bob enjoyed extensive travel with trips to England and Africa, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan and all of Europe. Their life, wherever they found themselves, was always filled with a multitude of good friends who shared their interests and activities - theater, music, tennis, football, Porsches, airplanes, gardening, entertaining and playing Bridge. Through SLO Newcomers, Dorothy became part of several bridge groups. She was a consummate bridge player for most of her life and thoroughly enjoyed honing her bid and play skills as she enjoyed the many longtime friendships formed at the bridge table. The kitchen was Dorothy's second favorite place to be trying new recipes, tweaking old favorites, setting a beautiful table, welcoming family and friends to share a festive occasion or a family dinner. Dorothy's spirit was one of "let's go and do it" whether it be to a craft fair, a Rotary home tour, a car rally, a bridge game with or without lunch, a class to learn some new skill, or just take a walk with a friend. Dorothy and Bob were delighted to become grandparents and to share their life and time with the four grandsons, Dove, Zane, Dylan, and Sequoia, who brought great joy to their hearts. Dorothy and Bob also embraced multiple canine companions over the years, including Lachlan and Tavish, wonderful Westies who shared their years in San Luis Obispo. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Alta Searles. She is survived by her husband Robert; daughter Erika deVries (partner Matt Dilling) and grandsons Dove, Zane, and Sequoia; daughter Britta (Greg) Vigurs and grandson Dylan; sister Alta (Shelly) Madison; brother-in-law John deVries; niece Cory Madison and nephew Jeff Madison; and a multitude of lifetime and longtime friends. Dorothy's smile, even in the hospital, brightened the moments for anyone who shared time with her. She will be deeply missed and she will be remembered always. A memorial for Dorothy's life will be celebrated at a future date. Remembrances may be made with donations to: San Luis Obispo YMCA and San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.

She is survived by her husband Robert; daughter Erika deVries (partner Matt Dilling) and grandsons Dove, Zane, and Sequoia; daughter Britta (Greg) Vigurs and grandson Dylan; sister Alta (Shelly) Madison; brother-in-law John deVries; niece Cory Madison and nephew Jeff Madison; and a multitude of lifetime and longtime friends. Dorothy's smile, even in the hospital, brightened the moments for anyone who shared time with her. She will be deeply missed and she will be remembered always. A memorial for Dorothy's life will be celebrated at a future date. Remembrances may be made with donations to: San Luis Obispo YMCA and San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. 