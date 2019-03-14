Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy W. Mass. View Sign

Dorothy W. Maas Dorothy W. Maas, 88 of Pismo Beach. She was born on a farm in Merrick County, Nebraska August 4, 1930 and passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at a local hospital. A short memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2pm at Spyglass Park in Shell Beach. After a long career as an Executive Secretary for Continental Airlines in Los Angeles, Dotty and her husband, Gene, retired and moved to Pismo Beach, 30 years ago. Dotty was blessed with a positive attitude, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed many social groups; The Roamers, Bible study, Bunco and The Ladies Card Group. Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 2011. She is survived by her stepdaughter Cheri; granddaughters Jeni & Angi; great grandchildren Anna, Lily, Kate, Layla, Luke and Levi; siblings James Welton and Joan Mudloff; cousins; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund, POBox 1614, Pismo Beach, CA 93448. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel Grover Beach, CA 805-489-5552

