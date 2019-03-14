Dorothy W. Maas Dorothy W. Maas, 88 of Pismo Beach. She was born on a farm in Merrick County, Nebraska August 4, 1930 and passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at a local hospital. A short memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2pm at Spyglass Park in Shell Beach. After a long career as an Executive Secretary for Continental Airlines in Los Angeles, Dotty and her husband, Gene, retired and moved to Pismo Beach, 30 years ago. Dotty was blessed with a positive attitude, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed many social groups; The Roamers, Bible study, Bunco and The Ladies Card Group. Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 2011. She is survived by her stepdaughter Cheri; granddaughters Jeni & Angi; great grandchildren Anna, Lily, Kate, Layla, Luke and Levi; siblings James Welton and Joan Mudloff; cousins; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund, POBox 1614, Pismo Beach, CA 93448. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel Grover Beach, CA 805-489-5552
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy W. Mass.
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
(805) 489-5552
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019