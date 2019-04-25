Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Fairbanks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Fairbanks Douglas Eugene Fairbanks,73, died peacefully April 22, after months of complications from a heart attack and strokes. Doug was born Sept. 1945 in South Wales, UK, to the late Roy and Lillian Fairbanks. When he was 6 months old, he came to the US on the USAT Bridgeport, a converted transport ship destined for returning war-brides and other military dependents from overseas. Doug was a Naturalized US Citizen. Raised in San Luis Obispo, he graduated SLO High in 1965. Once, on his early morning paper route, Doug picked up a hitchhiker near the Men's Colony. He'd heard that an escaped convict from CMC was still at large, and knew this was him! He told the man to get on the floorboard in the back seat so he wouldn't be seen. Doug continued his route, then drove to the police station and went inside. The officer didn't believe Doug when he told him the escaped convict was in his car, so Doug left a paper and said he'd take the guy to the end of town and drop him off. The officer had second thoughts, went to the car and apprehended the convict, still hiding on the floorboard. "Going viral" wasn't heard of in 1964, but within days Doug received offers for exclusive rights to publish his story of how he conned a convict! He accepted Time-Life's offer of $150! Doug met his high school sweetheart in the summer of 1963 and in 1966, he & SLO native, Patricia Sousa were married. Doug was a laborer at Diablo Canyon, but was permanently injured when helping the girl who worked with him maneuver the large bags of cement assigned to her. An advocate of "equal pay for equal work" his accident altered his thinking to include "as long as they can actually DO the work!" In later years, Doug served process for Central Coast Process Service, a business Pat started in 1982, and loved being its detective! He also loved working on cars, old Westerns, going to the movies, sitting at the beach in his jeep, and puttering in his shop. He especially enjoyed BBQing in his outdoor kitchen for family & friends, and helping Pat with her activities in Beta Sigma Phi; Doug was recognized as an Envoy to the sorority. Affectionately known as "The Dog Whisperer," he rescued a Senior Black Lab in August; Maximus soon became Doug's therapy dog! In addition to Maxi-Boy & Pat, his wife of 52 years, Doug is survived by sisters, Rosemary and Barbara (Rick), a host of nieces nephews, and cousins, best friends Mike & Tom, and the mother of his grandchildren, Brandi. His greatest passion was his 3 grandchildren, Tambrina, studying for her Masters at CSUMB; Saber, a tour guide in Lihue, HI; and Dutch, a Kauai County Lifeguard.. He cherished his time with them, and dreamed of relocating to Hawaii! His greatest heartache was losing their only child, Scotty in 2005; our hearts are gladdened knowing the two have been reunited!. A viewing at the Old Mission Cemetery Mausoleum, 101 Bridge Street, SLO, beginning at 11a.m. Friday April 26. Funeral services at 12 noon followed by a Christian Burial. In his memory, please consider Aloha attire for the services. The family thanks the staff at French Hospital, AG Rehab, Mission View, Bella Vista, and Central Coast Hospice, with a special thank you to Doug's caregivers Sabina and Matthew, and Dr. Morey. Donations may be made to Central Coast Hospice or to Beta Sigma Phi Philanthropic c/o his wife at the home address.

Douglas Fairbanks Douglas Eugene Fairbanks,73, died peacefully April 22, after months of complications from a heart attack and strokes. Doug was born Sept. 1945 in South Wales, UK, to the late Roy and Lillian Fairbanks. When he was 6 months old, he came to the US on the USAT Bridgeport, a converted transport ship destined for returning war-brides and other military dependents from overseas. Doug was a Naturalized US Citizen. Raised in San Luis Obispo, he graduated SLO High in 1965. Once, on his early morning paper route, Doug picked up a hitchhiker near the Men's Colony. He'd heard that an escaped convict from CMC was still at large, and knew this was him! He told the man to get on the floorboard in the back seat so he wouldn't be seen. Doug continued his route, then drove to the police station and went inside. The officer didn't believe Doug when he told him the escaped convict was in his car, so Doug left a paper and said he'd take the guy to the end of town and drop him off. The officer had second thoughts, went to the car and apprehended the convict, still hiding on the floorboard. "Going viral" wasn't heard of in 1964, but within days Doug received offers for exclusive rights to publish his story of how he conned a convict! He accepted Time-Life's offer of $150! Doug met his high school sweetheart in the summer of 1963 and in 1966, he & SLO native, Patricia Sousa were married. Doug was a laborer at Diablo Canyon, but was permanently injured when helping the girl who worked with him maneuver the large bags of cement assigned to her. An advocate of "equal pay for equal work" his accident altered his thinking to include "as long as they can actually DO the work!" In later years, Doug served process for Central Coast Process Service, a business Pat started in 1982, and loved being its detective! He also loved working on cars, old Westerns, going to the movies, sitting at the beach in his jeep, and puttering in his shop. He especially enjoyed BBQing in his outdoor kitchen for family & friends, and helping Pat with her activities in Beta Sigma Phi; Doug was recognized as an Envoy to the sorority. Affectionately known as "The Dog Whisperer," he rescued a Senior Black Lab in August; Maximus soon became Doug's therapy dog! In addition to Maxi-Boy & Pat, his wife of 52 years, Doug is survived by sisters, Rosemary and Barbara (Rick), a host of nieces nephews, and cousins, best friends Mike & Tom, and the mother of his grandchildren, Brandi. His greatest passion was his 3 grandchildren, Tambrina, studying for her Masters at CSUMB; Saber, a tour guide in Lihue, HI; and Dutch, a Kauai County Lifeguard.. He cherished his time with them, and dreamed of relocating to Hawaii! His greatest heartache was losing their only child, Scotty in 2005; our hearts are gladdened knowing the two have been reunited!. A viewing at the Old Mission Cemetery Mausoleum, 101 Bridge Street, SLO, beginning at 11a.m. Friday April 26. Funeral services at 12 noon followed by a Christian Burial. In his memory, please consider Aloha attire for the services. The family thanks the staff at French Hospital, AG Rehab, Mission View, Bella Vista, and Central Coast Hospice, with a special thank you to Doug's caregivers Sabina and Matthew, and Dr. Morey. Donations may be made to Central Coast Hospice or to Beta Sigma Phi Philanthropic c/o his wife at the home address. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close