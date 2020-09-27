Duane Allen Engard 1963 ~ 2020 Duane Allen Engard of Saratoga Springs, UT passed away on September 15, 2020 at the age of 57 years old after an arduous battle with cancer. Duane was born on June 26, 1963 in Paso Robles, CA to William and Catherine Engard, where he spent most of his life. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He enjoyed college football with his family and friends on weekends. The beautiful mountains of Utah called to him with his 5th -wheel and Razor discovering beautiful upper meadows, waterfalls and lakes (and of course crazy fun trails). His favorite part of camping was always the campfire, which he enjoyed immensely with Kim, his daughter Becca, and Dakota (the dog). He especially loved family and friend game nights. He was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he took great pride in serving both God and the Community. He is survived by his wife, Kim; children: Shilo, Angela (Jason), Ian (Victoria), Garrett (Victoria), David, Devon, and Rebecca; grandchildren: Liliana, Arthur, Evelyn, and Cecilia;brother Jim (Nancy) Engard; sister Patricia (Ted) Snyder; nieces/nephews: Amber, Clint, Derek, and Brett. Duane was interred in Salt Lake City, UT on September 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Oct. 2 nd at 4:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1020 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA 95023. Due to state mandated COVID 19 restrictions, masks are required.



