Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Norman McCormick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Duane Norman McCormick Duane Norman McCormick was born in Selma, California on August 2, 1937 to Lawrence and Martha McCormick. Duane died peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande after a long illness on February 5, 2020. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Tina McCormick, his parents, and his beloved dog Sammy. He is survived by his stepchildren Ron McCormick of Fresno, Troy Slover of Fresno, and Andrea Slover of Pismo Beach, and his siblings Nancy McCormick of Ohio, and Judy McNabb and Michael McCormick of Fresno. Duane was a kind and loving person, who was dedicated to his family, and a loyal friend. He loved his family, which included his dogs. His dog Bella stayed by his side all through his illness as Duane's loyal companion. Duane was a successful entrepreneur in the agricultural warehousing and transportation business, and a member of Fort Washington Golf and Country Club. He will be missed by all that knew him. Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fresno Memorial Gardens, 175 S. Cornelia Avenue; followed by a Celebration of Life at Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, California. Condolences may be left at

Duane Norman McCormick Duane Norman McCormick was born in Selma, California on August 2, 1937 to Lawrence and Martha McCormick. Duane died peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande after a long illness on February 5, 2020. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Tina McCormick, his parents, and his beloved dog Sammy. He is survived by his stepchildren Ron McCormick of Fresno, Troy Slover of Fresno, and Andrea Slover of Pismo Beach, and his siblings Nancy McCormick of Ohio, and Judy McNabb and Michael McCormick of Fresno. Duane was a kind and loving person, who was dedicated to his family, and a loyal friend. He loved his family, which included his dogs. His dog Bella stayed by his side all through his illness as Duane's loyal companion. Duane was a successful entrepreneur in the agricultural warehousing and transportation business, and a member of Fort Washington Golf and Country Club. He will be missed by all that knew him. Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fresno Memorial Gardens, 175 S. Cornelia Avenue; followed by a Celebration of Life at Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, California. Condolences may be left at www.wildrosechapel.com/obituary/DuaneNorman- McCormick. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close