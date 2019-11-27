Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dunn,James "Jim" Manning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Manning Dunn April 1, 1942 - Nov. 15, 2019 James (Jim) Manning Dunn, 77, of Morro Bay, CA, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Jim was born on April 1 st , 1942 in Los Angeles, California to Cecelia Keath and Alvin Dunn. He grew up on a ranch in Merced, CA, before moving around the United States with his mother and stepfather Joe Kieth, who was in the Air Force, until landing in Spokane, Washington, where he graduated high school. After graduating, he worked at the Boeing factory in Seattle before moving to Santa Maria, CA to attend Allan Hancock College. It was there that he met the love of his life Justine Toomey. In the mid-sixties Jim raced top-fuel dragsters at several tracks across California, and at one time he held the record for the fastest man in the 1/4 mile. Jim and Justine got married on July 17, 1965 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo. Soon after they built a house and planted a lemon orchard in Nipomo near Justine's childhood home. There they were able to raise their children, Staci and Jimmy, while growing lemons and tending to their cattle lease in Pozo, CA. Soon after, they bought their own ranch outside of Morro Bay, CA, where they raised cattle and grew avocados. Jim was an active member of the Caballeros, attending over 40 trail rides, as well as the Vaqueros de los Ranchos, and a founding member of the California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, clamming in Pismo Beach, BBQing for friends and family, and most especially branding season. Jim was known for his storytelling, and dry sense of humor and ability to always make people around him laugh. He is survived by his wife Justine Dunn, his daughter Staci Truelson and her husband Erik, son Jimmy Dunn and his wife Christy, and his grandchildren Tanner Truelson, Tyler Truelson, Bailey Dunn, and James Dunn. The memorial will be held at St. Timothys Church in Morro Bay, California on Tuesday, December 3 rd , 2019 at 10:30 AM with burial following at the Cayucos Cemetery. The celebration of life will follow burial. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen's scholarship fund, % SLO County Cattlewomen 250 Frontier Way Templeton CA 93465.

