George Dutra Jr. George Dutra Jr. was called home to be in his forever home with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. He passed away privately in his home in Arroyo Grande after a 6 year battle with multiple myeloma. George was 68. He was born in 1951 in Santa Maria to George Sr and Mae Dutra, and was raised in Arroyo Grande. George was an only child and is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Dutra and their two children - his daughter, Tammi Ameli and her husband Jesse, and his son, Ryan Dutra, along with their 5 grandchildren, Zachary (22), Isabel (16), Riley (15), Kayla (14), and Brett (10). He was preceded in death by his father, George Dutra Sr. and his mother, Mae Dutra. George grew up in the Upper Arroyo Grande Valley and attended the old Branch Elementary School. His father, George Sr was a dairy farmer and grew garbanzo beans, and taught George Jr everything he knew about farming. George graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1969. It was in high school that he met and fell in love with his wife, Rhonda White (Dutra). They were married in 1972. Together they moved to San Luis Obispo, where George worked as a mechanic at Luke's Repair Shop. After they had their children, they bought their first home in Grover Beach. George worked as a mechanic at Phelan & Taylor until around 1990, and then at Cal Coast Machinery in Santa Maria, where he retired in 2015. George and Rhonda just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on November 10, 2019, just before his passing. George loved golfing and riding his bike, and completed several Lighthouse Century rides after retiring. He was also a very handy man. His trades in farming and mechanics taught him a lot and he was always fixing something around the house, building something, or working in the yard. He wasn't one to sit still and be idle and his work was impeccable. In fact, he was working up until his last days on this earth and had begun building a distressed wood mantle for the fireplace. George was a wonderful husband and father. He stayed true to his vows of "in sickness and in health" and was caring for his wife Rhonda, even throughout his own health issues and cancer treatments. He always put her needs above his own and never wanted anyone to worry about him. George was a dedicated man with a strong character and commitment to those he loved. He leaves behind a great example and legacy for all those who survive him. He will be truly missed. Services are being arranged by Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11am at Arroyo Grande Cemetery, followed by a lunch reception and Celebration of Life at F.M. McLintocks from 12-2pm.

