Earlene Sorgen Earlene Sorgen was born on August 11th, 1925 in Valley View Texas to Anna and Earl McCollum. She grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. She graduated high school in 1942. Earlene married the love of her life Clyde Sorgen the same year. Together they traveled across the United States and Overseas in their lovely motorhome. Earlene attended Cuesta College and became a Registered Nurse. She then worked for over 30 years at San Luis General Hospital and French Hospital in the Post Operative Recovery Unit. Earlene was one of the most generous and loving woman you would ever want to know. She is proceeded in death by her parents Anna and Earl, her husband Clyde, her daughter Trudy Ann, son Michael, granddaughter Cola, and sister Mary Frances. She is survived by Grandson Justin and four great grandchildren: Riley, Genevieve, Logan, and Catarina; her niece Linda Reiland, husband Bill, their children; and cousin Linda Joyce Monaham. Earlene passed away June 9th, 2019. Service will be held graveside Thursday June 27th at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park at 11:00am.

