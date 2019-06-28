Earlene (Boyce) Sutherland Earlene (Boyce) Sutherland left this earth June 24 th 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. She was born in San Luis Obispo on May 29 th , 1940 to the late Earle and Adelaide Boyce. Her father was a public accountant and a long time City Treasurer for the City of San Luis Obispo. She followed his lead and worked in Bookkeeping. Earlene was raised in San Luis Obispo attending local schools, belonged to Camp Fire and a church group. Earlene was the loving wife of Sam Sutherland who predeceased her in 2017. She raised her family in Woodland Hills where she was a selfless, gentle, loving mother, volunteering as a Camp Fire Leader, helping out at the local elementary school and locally volunteered at Camp Natoma. She enjoyed the outdoors, which started early, while attending Camp Natoma as a child and continued with family camping trips with her husband and children. Earlene loved to travel, beginning with car trips with her parents and continuing with her family. She traveled the United States, Mexico and Canada in a pick up camper with her family. Earlene and her husband traveled to Mexico with Airstream's Wally Byam caravans. They also spent six months touring Europe in a Westfalia camper van. Earlene is survived by her son, Sam E. Sutherland of San Luis Obispo, her daughter Sue Viola and her husband Tony Viola of San Luis Obispo, two grandsons, Nicholas Quanstrom of Mountain View, CA and Matthew Quanstrom, his wife Cristina and two great grandchildren all of Concord, CA. No formal service is planned. There will be a small informal gathering at the time of burial at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Drive, Carson City, NV on Friday July 12 th , 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 28, 2019