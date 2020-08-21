Edna Rittimann Hassinger Edna Rittimann Hassinger, aged 104 years, passed with her daughter by her side in March. She was descended from pioneer Texans and grew up in Boerne. Edna's Hill Country roots infused her award winning poetry with an authentic grit forged in the fire of the stories of her ancestors' spirits. Her writing expresses a heart that was fine tuned to her love of the land and its peoples' lives. The collection of 50 poems is in her book Patchwork of My Mind (search by title). Edna was a unique and unforgettable treasure to her family, friends and anyone who met her. Due to her advanced age she was preceded in death by her six older siblings, both of her husbands, all of her peer friends and several nieces and nephews. We who are left will always love and never forget our Dearest Mother (Allee), Mamala (Adam), Grandma Edna (David/Debbie and Alisa/Paul), Grandy (Camille, Gabriel, Zoe, Daniel), Anner (Gordon), Aunt Edna (numerous nieces and nephews), Eno (Jeff), Mrs. Rittimann, Mrs. Hassinger and our Sweet Edna. Special appreciation to Edna's "family" of caregivers at The Villages at Garden Creek, her beloved Wilshire Hospice team and Dr. Sainsbury. Memorial gifts may be given to Wilshire Hospice. A private family ceremony was held recently in which her ashes were returned to her beloved Texas Hill Country.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store