Edna "Lavonne" Ward It is with great sadness that the family of Edna "Lavonne" Ward announces her passing on September 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Lavonne will be lovingly remembered by her children Gary, Randy (Caroline) and Stacey. She will be missed by her 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Lavonne moved from Canadian, Texas to Atascadero California in 1934 around the age of 1 where she would spend the rest of her life. In Atascadero she would meet the love of her life, Gale and was married for 49 years before Gale's passing. Lavonne was a dental assistant of 25 years for Dr. Dwight McCurdy DDS. Lavonne in her early adult life was active in the Women's Junior Chamber of Commerce of Atascadero. She loved water skiing, camping and later in life spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Lavonne was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Atascadero for 17 years and dearly loved her church family. Lavonne will missed by her family, church family and her many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at the Cornerstone Church at 9685 Morro Rd. in Atascadero at 2pm on October 19, 2019. Light refreshments will be served after the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers a Memorial donation in memory of Lavonne can be made to Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo at 277 South St Unit R San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or to the Cornerstone Church of Atascadero at 9685 Morro Rd. Atascadero, CA 93422.

