Edward Berlendis Monteath Edward Berlendis Monteath died peacefully Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1918 to Edward Monteath from Glasgow, Scotland and Marie Berlendis Monteath, from Venice, Italy, in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Washington University with a degree in Engineering and a pilot's license. He loved flying and joined the Navy as an aviator. During WWII he flew off carriers and was assigned to the Pacific where he piloted SBD Dauntless and F6F Hellcat planes, completing 22 combat missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross Award. During WWII he married Madelyn. They moved to Pasadena where Ed went to Cal Tech and earned advanced degrees in aeronautical engineering. After resigning from the Navy, he had a career in the aerospace field for 32 years and retired as Vice President of Advanced Programs for Rocketdyne. He designed and built rocket engines and missiles and was present to see the Atlas rocket, his team designed and built, carry John Glenn into orbit. Most of this time he and Madelyn lived in Woodland Hills and raised their family of five children. After retiring, they moved to Paso Robles where they lived for 30 years. They watched their family grow, traveled, visited family and friends, and played golf all over the US and Europe. Ed was known for his talented woodworking skills. He carved wonderful figures of his friends and made chairs for family members. Ed was an accomplished gardener and grew prize winning chrysanthemums that he gave to his friends every Fall. The last six months of his life he started a gardening club with the residents at Creston Village. Ed was admired for his gentle demeanor, integrity, humor, intellect and creativity. He persevered at everything he wanted to do and played golf until June of last year. His memory was impressive. He could tell you the batting order for the St. Louis Cardinals World Series game in 1926. He had lots of good stories. And for all his many accomplishments, when asked, he would say his greatest achievement was his beloved family. Sadly, Madelyn passed away in March, 2012, and his sister Mary Lou passed away in January of this year. He is survived by his loving daughters, Barbara Lowes (Bob); Nancy Pushea (Don); sons, Edward (Chris), Douglas (Sally), and David (Sue); grandchildren Meg (Tony), Russell (Jenn), Tim (Danielle), Madelyn (Luca), Denise, Michelle (Cade), Christopher, Maureen, Matthew, Matt (Adrienne), Melissa (Robert); and great grandchildren, Myles, Jordyn, Kennedy, Abby, Arlo, Imogen, Eddie, Caroline, Olivia, Finn, and Noah. Ed lived a long, healthy and full life of 101 years. We are so grateful to have enjoyed and loved him all these years. He inspired all of us. Our family would like to thank Ed's friends and caretakers at Creston Village for their attentiveness, kindness and loving care. We would also like to thank Central Coast Home Care and Hospice for their care the last month of his life. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Paso Robles Golf Club on Friday, March 27th at 1:00 PM and is open to all. Private interment for family is Saturday, March 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations to Creston Village Garden Club or Central Coast Hospice would be appreciated.

