Obituary

Edward Ernest Almond, Jr. died peacefully with his loving daughter, Karen, by his side, March 14, 2019. Ed is survived by his daughter, Karen Almond, of Oceano CA; his son, Keith Almond of

Orcutt, CA, his grandson, Alec Almond and Dad's special friend, Carmen for her love and support over the years.

Ed was born in Chicago April 29, 1934. Ed spent 33 years of distinguished service in the Airforce from October 1954 until his retirement in 1987. Ed had a variety of jobs and assignments in the Missiles and Space Operations Programs.

Ed's love of automobiles, specifically, Corvettes led him to his repair and restoration business. His love of music had Ed singing Karaoke around the Central Coast. His go to songs are; Elvis- 'Love Me' and Billy Ray Cyrus- 'Where Will I Live When I Can't Go Home'. Ed enjoyed the Basin Street Regulars, the Moose Lodge and Bill's Place.

Ed will be remembered for his laughter, wise cracks, music, singing and dancing especially enjoying the Blues Jams on Wednesday evenings where you would find Ed on the dance floor, a true Lady's man.

Ed knew how to live life to the fullest. He lived life "HIS WAY". 'HERE TODAY, GONE TO MAUI"!

Church service with Military Honors will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church 959 Valley Road Arroyo Grande, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Celebration of Ed's life will be at the Pismo Beach Moose Lodge 180 Main Street April 13, 2019 from Noon to 4:00. Potluck event. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to for Parkinson research, or the

