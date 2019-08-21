Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Fred Andres. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Fred Andres Edward Fred Andres, age 66, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Nipomo, California. Ed was born in Santa Monica, California on March 17, 1953. Attended grade school, Jr High, and High School in Orcutt, Ca. He spent most of his life living in the surrounding area and in Washington State. He was a man of many trades and everything he put his heart into grew with his efforts. He is survived by Mother; Beverly Ann Andres. Children; Nathan Andres (Rose Andres), Rick Martinez, Marsela Autry (Sara Autry), Caylena Andres-Herrera (Steve Herrera). Grandchildren; Cody Ryan Strickland (22), Brandon Russell Andres (19), Ashlynn Jade Andres (17), Kai Lee Andres (10), Stephen Wade Andres (7), Adeline Ines Herrera (2), and Quentin Pierre Herrera (10 months). Siblings; Brad Andres (Kathy Andres), Dean Andres (Michelle Andres), and Diane Andres - Jenkins (Stewart Jenkins). And was preceded in death by Father Edward (Jack) John Andres, March 1978 and Son Brandon Lee Andres, June 2002. Memorial services will be performed at Marshall Sunset Funeral Home on August 24, 2019 at 1pm.

