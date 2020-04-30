Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Galena. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Galena Edward Galena left this world he lived in so happily on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, at the age of 77 after a brave three year battle with Lymphoma. Ed was born in Philadelphia to Ed and Jessie Galena. He graduated from Penn State with a degree in History and Education and began his teaching career. Ed had two children, Ted and Tracie, with his first wife Teresa LiVolsi. He moved to Avila Beach in 1978 to work for Davidson's Furniture. Body surfing and running along the beaches became an every day routine. He participated in local triathlons into his 60's. In 1982, Ed married Sholly Von Stein after co-starring in The Sound of Music at Pismo Light Opera Theater. Ed played Captain von Trapp to Sholly's Maria. Together they raised three children, Lauren, Kyle and Joshua. In 1985, Ed opened the SLO County Sleep Shoppes. The business expanded to six stores from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles. Ed advocated for the arts, acting and directing for local theater groups including SLO Little Theater, Pioneer Players, Pismo Light Opera Theater, By the Sea Productions and North County Theatre Works. Ed also coached Atascadero and San Luis Obispo youth sports programs. After his retirement, Ed spent his time on his Atascadero property enjoying the oak trees, birds and his many rescued animals. He will be missed by all those who simply knew his kind and generous spirit. Ed is survived by children Lauren, Kyle, Joshua, Ted, Tracie and his wife of 37 years, Sholly Von Stein. Donations can be made in Ed's name to or to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation.

Edward Galena Edward Galena left this world he lived in so happily on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, at the age of 77 after a brave three year battle with Lymphoma. Ed was born in Philadelphia to Ed and Jessie Galena. He graduated from Penn State with a degree in History and Education and began his teaching career. Ed had two children, Ted and Tracie, with his first wife Teresa LiVolsi. He moved to Avila Beach in 1978 to work for Davidson's Furniture. Body surfing and running along the beaches became an every day routine. He participated in local triathlons into his 60's. In 1982, Ed married Sholly Von Stein after co-starring in The Sound of Music at Pismo Light Opera Theater. Ed played Captain von Trapp to Sholly's Maria. Together they raised three children, Lauren, Kyle and Joshua. In 1985, Ed opened the SLO County Sleep Shoppes. The business expanded to six stores from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles. Ed advocated for the arts, acting and directing for local theater groups including SLO Little Theater, Pioneer Players, Pismo Light Opera Theater, By the Sea Productions and North County Theatre Works. Ed also coached Atascadero and San Luis Obispo youth sports programs. After his retirement, Ed spent his time on his Atascadero property enjoying the oak trees, birds and his many rescued animals. He will be missed by all those who simply knew his kind and generous spirit. Ed is survived by children Lauren, Kyle, Joshua, Ted, Tracie and his wife of 37 years, Sholly Von Stein. Donations can be made in Ed's name to or to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.