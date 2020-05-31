Edward I. Niles Edward I. Niles died peacefully on May 21st at 93 years of age with his family at his side. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Beverly, his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Greg Slowinski, and his adored grandsons, Brett and Benjamin. Ed is also survived by his brother, David, in Phoenix, Arizona. Ed earned both Electrical Engineering and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Minnesota. He then took the California Bar exam and practiced corporate and family law in Beverly Hills and Century City. His clients appreciated his legal and business advice, and his way of finding fair and satisfying solutions without filing suit. But, when Ed did litigate a matter, he always won, even obtaining summary judgments in two separate federal court cases. Ed wrote two books on Federal Civil Procedure which were published by Lexis-Nexis. Ed volunteered as a judge pro tem in the Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles Municipal Courts. Ed also served on many civic and charitable Boards of Directors, and served as President of the Los Angeles Lodge of B'Nai B'Rith Men, and the Hollywood Knolls and Bayview Estates Home Owners Associations. Ed enjoyed extensive travel with Beverly and Marsha to historic and pre-historic sites, museums, and concert and opera performances throughout the world. We will cherish the memories of those beautiful trips. In 2007, Ed retired after a successful 52-year law career and, in 2009, Ed and Beverly moved to Arroyo Grande to live close to their children and grandchildren. Ed was a humanist dedicated to a more fair and equitable society, and he will be missed by his family and friends who loved and admired him. The family is grateful for the loving care Ed received from Jennifer Lopes and the staff at Graceful Living this past year. A memorial celebration will be announced when we are able to gather again.



