Edward Karl Steinbeck Aug 8, 1948 - Sept 3, 2020 Ed was born to Reverend George and Hazel Steinbeck. Ed lived on the family ranch in Paso Robles, CA until he was seven years old when his dad took a call to Newman, CA. In 1960 when Ed was twelve years old his dad took a call to Terra Bella, CA. There was a Lutheran School at this church. This is where he met his future wife, Linda Scheer, when they were in the sixth grade. Ed and Linda went through Confirmation together, graduated 8th grade together and went to high school in Porterville, CA. Ed went on to attend Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, CA where he earned a Bachelor's degree in City and regional Planning. Ed and Linda were married September 7, 1969 in Terra Bella and lived in San Luis Obispo for two years. Ed got his first job in Santa Rosa, CA in 1971 and worked for Sonoma County for four years before being hired by the city of Sonoma as their Planning Director in 1975. Their two daughters, Melissa and Andrea, were born in Santa Rosa and their son James was born in Sonoma. In 1989 Ed wanted a career change so the family moved to Paso Robles and Ed became a Real Estate agent and then broker. In Paso Robles, Ed served on the Planning Commission for four years and then was elected to the City Council for four years. In 2018 Ed and Linda retired to Liberty, MO to be near their son and his family. It was a fun time, but Ed's heart was growing weaker and Parkinson's disease was taking over his body. In October 2019 Ed and Linda moved to Indianapolis, IN to live with their daughter Melissa and her family. In November Ed turned worse and was placed in a nursing home where he was cared for until his death on September 3, 2020. Wherever Ed lived he joined a Lutheran church and faithfully served wherever he was needed and always sang in the choir. Ed is survived by his wife Linda his children Melissa, Andrea & James, nine grandchildren one great grandson and two great grandsons are on the way. His presence will be greatly missed.



