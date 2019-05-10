Edward T. Martin Edward T. Martin, of Arroyo Grande, CA (formerly of Seaford, NY) passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve. Loving father to Edward II and Robert and Judith Conlon. Cherished grandfather of 6 and adored great grandfather of 5. Ed was a lead radio operator with the U.S. AirForce on a B17 Flying Fortress in WWII. He had received the Distinguished Flying Cross and went on to the NYPD where he retired as a Lieutenant with the Mounted Police in 1974. He was also a member of the Tuesday Poets in San Luis Obispo, CA. Reposing Saturday 2-5 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service 4 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 10, 2019