Edward "Eddie" Vargas Edward "Eddie" Vargas, 65, of Arroyo Grande, our beloved Father passed away unexpectedly July 21, 2019 in San Luis Obispo. He was born, Eduardo Manuel de Vargas in Castelo Branco, on the Island of Faial, part of the Azores. The only son born to Serafim and Ines Vargas. He made his way to America with his parents and sisters in 1959 after the 13 month long eruption of Capelinhos Volcano which caused several seismic events. His family eventually settled in Tulare, then in Santa Maria, Calif. As a teen he worked along his father milking cows. He worked in the Santa Maria Valley for many years farming for Edward Silva & Sons. He also worked for Liberty Strawberry Sales. After retiring he took up selling oddities at the San Luis Obispo Swap-meet on Sundays. He made many friends and acquaintances doing so and it brought him great joy. He was very hard working, trustworthy, and was a natural jack of all trades. He loved gardening and enjoyed living in a rural setting where he was always busy fixing and fiddling around with a project. He also took pleasure fishing off the pier or rocks, and surf fishing in the ocean. A passion of his was restoring antique automobiles in his free time. He completed a 37' Chevrolet panel truck, 39' Ford truck, 41' Ford truck and a 39' Buick Century. His Children loved getting to cruise in Hot Rod cars in their youth. He was a self-taught artist, built many statues of animals, birds, and people. He loved to listen to music and was learning to play guitar. He appreciated a good horse and enjoyed checking cattle with his eldest daughter. His heart was over joyed with the simple things in life. He had a strong unwavering relationship with God and loved to read his bible regularly. He enjoyed walking the Bob Jones Trail, and walking on the beach. Most will remember Edward for his ease of conversation with anyone. He would counsel and offer his guidance whether you liked it or not. Edward is survived by his children: Denise Krainock of Shandon, CA. Allen Vargas of Claremore, OK. Lindsey Vargas of Mineola, TX. Mother, Ines Vargas of Santa Maria, CA. Sisters: Mary Anacleto of Rohnert Park, CA. And Marie Coelho of Santa Ynez, CA. Grandchildren: Olivia Berry and Parker Berry both of Mineola. TX. He was preceded in death by his father, Serafim Vargas and Sister Elizabeth Carmichael. We ask that you do something he loved in his remembrance. There will be No Services at this time. His Ashes will be put out to sea at a later date. We would like to thank the First Responders and the Emergency Room personnel at French Hospital for doing everything in their power to save our father.

