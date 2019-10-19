Edwin Joseph Munak Edwin Joseph Munak, age 89, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Edwin was born Saturday, September 27, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas. Ed settled in California after his service in the United States Navy, and graduated from California State University at Los Angeles. During his career as a systems engineer, he dreamed of a farm. Ed bought farmland in Paso Robles in 1977. He tried farming hay and cattle for a few years. The farm took off when he began to grow tomatoes, melons, and other produce. His products achieved recognition in the produce world as being of "unusually high quality". The farm will not be the same without him, but will be carried on by his loyal employees. Ed is survived by his wife Pearl, who is still on the farm, son Joseph Wingard and his wife Susan, and granddaughter Lauren of Encino, California. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:30pm at the Plymouth Congregational Church, 1301 Oak Street, Paso Robles, California 93446. In lieu of flowers, please send donations of funds to Paso Cares Homeless Services Inc., You may contact them by mail at Paso Cares P.O. Box 2834, Paso Robles, CA 93447 or by email at Paso Cares.Org Paso Cares Homeless Services are always in need of volunteers as well. So in memory of Ed, Please volunteer if you are able to.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019