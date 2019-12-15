Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Roy Quintana. View Sign Service Information Los Osos Valley Mortuary 2260 Los Osos Valley Road Los Osos , CA 93402 (805)-528-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Roy Quintana Sept. 24, 1932 - Dec. 2, 2019 Edwin Roy Quintana of Los Osos passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born September 24, 1932 in Tulare, CA to Thomas Quintana and Georgia Budar Quintana. Edwin was raised in the Central Valley and attended Joaquina Grammer School, Tulare High School and Corcoran High School. In 1948, Edwin joined the Navy where he served for one year before leaving the service to return to Corcoran High School to complete his education, graduating in 1951. After graduation, Edwin returned to service, joining the Air Force in November 1951. He spent the next 20 years in service, retiring from the Air Force in 1971. Edwin was a proud member of the American Legion, the V.F.W. and the Eagles. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Thomas Quintana, Ralph Quintana, Milton Quintana, Lorraine Quintana, and Pat Bradshaw. Edwin is survived by his siblings, Lloyd Quintana, and Lenore Faulkenberry and family; his children, Thomas Quintana (Debbie), Donald Quintana (Shawna), and Sarah Quintana (Ron); his grandchildren, Emily Quintana, Daniel Quintana, Karlene Quintana, Jason Lacillade, and Joshua Lacillade. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Los Osos Valley Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held at Los Osos Valley Mortuary on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by burial at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.

Edwin Roy Quintana Sept. 24, 1932 - Dec. 2, 2019 Edwin Roy Quintana of Los Osos passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born September 24, 1932 in Tulare, CA to Thomas Quintana and Georgia Budar Quintana. Edwin was raised in the Central Valley and attended Joaquina Grammer School, Tulare High School and Corcoran High School. In 1948, Edwin joined the Navy where he served for one year before leaving the service to return to Corcoran High School to complete his education, graduating in 1951. After graduation, Edwin returned to service, joining the Air Force in November 1951. He spent the next 20 years in service, retiring from the Air Force in 1971. Edwin was a proud member of the American Legion, the V.F.W. and the Eagles. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Thomas Quintana, Ralph Quintana, Milton Quintana, Lorraine Quintana, and Pat Bradshaw. Edwin is survived by his siblings, Lloyd Quintana, and Lenore Faulkenberry and family; his children, Thomas Quintana (Debbie), Donald Quintana (Shawna), and Sarah Quintana (Ron); his grandchildren, Emily Quintana, Daniel Quintana, Karlene Quintana, Jason Lacillade, and Joshua Lacillade. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Los Osos Valley Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held at Los Osos Valley Mortuary on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by burial at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close