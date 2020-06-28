Eileen Marie Varela June 15, 1956 - June 6, 2020 Mother, grandmother, sister and auntie. She was a blessing to the world and to everyone that was lucky enough to know her. She will be remembered for her caring heart, compassion her outrageous sense of humor and dedication to her family! She was a mother to foster children and a hard worker throughout her life. She loved the Denver Broncos, listening to music and going to concerts. The world lost a beautiful person but heaven gained a untamed spirit! We love you Mom, grandma, sister and auntie. You will be missed but never forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store