Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Whooley. View Sign

Eileen Whooley Eileen Whooley of San Luis Obispo, California, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on February 1, 2019. She was a beautiful person who was known to us all as Mom, Nana, Aunt Duffy and Eileen. She was born November 8, 1926, in Lakewood, Ohio, to William and Delia (n‚e Doogan) Taylor. She grew up with three sisters that she loved dearly Dolly, Shirley, and June. Eileen moved to Boston, Massachusetts, after she married Frank A. Purchase, who passed away in 1984. They had four children Steve, Barry, Jeanne and Frank. She worked many years at the University of Massachusetts and she spoke fondly of her time there. After retiring, she and her husband Ted Whooley, who passed away in 2015, moved to San Luis Obispo County to be closer to her family in California. Her family and friends in Boston, Florida, and Ohio were always close to her heart, and she loved to go back for visits. Eileen's greatest joy was her family. She loved to be present at family gatherings, sports games and school performances bursting with pride. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for her smile, warm and caring heart, and of course that great laughter. Everyone who met her could not help but love her. She will be missed by family and friends but will forever live on in our memories of which there are so many. Eileen is survived by her four children Steve Purchase, Jeanne Martell, Barry (Barbara) Purchase, and Frank (Ronnaug) Purchase; eight grandchildren Rhonda Doolittle, Heather (Jeff) Hosto, Erin (Brian) Lamontagne, Anthony Martell, Tara (Jed) Lachance, Kati (Monte) Soto, Frankie Purchase, Mia Purchase; fifteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A beloved great grandchild Cody Doolittle preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 11 AM, at Nativity of our Lady Catholic church, 221 Daly Avenue, San Luis Obispo. A reception at the church will follow immediately after the service.

Eileen Whooley Eileen Whooley of San Luis Obispo, California, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on February 1, 2019. She was a beautiful person who was known to us all as Mom, Nana, Aunt Duffy and Eileen. She was born November 8, 1926, in Lakewood, Ohio, to William and Delia (n‚e Doogan) Taylor. She grew up with three sisters that she loved dearly Dolly, Shirley, and June. Eileen moved to Boston, Massachusetts, after she married Frank A. Purchase, who passed away in 1984. They had four children Steve, Barry, Jeanne and Frank. She worked many years at the University of Massachusetts and she spoke fondly of her time there. After retiring, she and her husband Ted Whooley, who passed away in 2015, moved to San Luis Obispo County to be closer to her family in California. Her family and friends in Boston, Florida, and Ohio were always close to her heart, and she loved to go back for visits. Eileen's greatest joy was her family. She loved to be present at family gatherings, sports games and school performances bursting with pride. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for her smile, warm and caring heart, and of course that great laughter. Everyone who met her could not help but love her. She will be missed by family and friends but will forever live on in our memories of which there are so many. Eileen is survived by her four children Steve Purchase, Jeanne Martell, Barry (Barbara) Purchase, and Frank (Ronnaug) Purchase; eight grandchildren Rhonda Doolittle, Heather (Jeff) Hosto, Erin (Brian) Lamontagne, Anthony Martell, Tara (Jed) Lachance, Kati (Monte) Soto, Frankie Purchase, Mia Purchase; fifteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A beloved great grandchild Cody Doolittle preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 11 AM, at Nativity of our Lady Catholic church, 221 Daly Avenue, San Luis Obispo. A reception at the church will follow immediately after the service. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close