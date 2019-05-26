Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Mattson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Mattson Elaine Mattson of Templeton, the beloved matriarch of a large, extended family, parlayed her people skills and business acumen into a successful north San Luis Obispo County real estate company. She died May 19 after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 78. She owned and operated The Realty Station in a converted gas station on Templeton's Main Street from 1989 to 2001. She previously sold homes for developers of the Summerfield and Country Oaks tracts, also in Templeton. Mattson moved to the region in 1986 from Thousand Oaks where she had owned another firm, Ventu Realty, since 1979. Over her nearly 30-year real estate career, she sold more than 1,000 homes. She was born Elaine Augusta DelVecchio in 1940 and raised in bucolic Longmeadow, Mass. Her parents, Esther and Gus, were first-generation Italian Americans. A lover of art, she went to Rhode Island School of Design, Lesley and Boston universities before moving to Southern California with her first husband, Paul Payne and their three children, in 1967. She briefly owned a gift shop called Serendipity and sold Oldsmobiles before getting a real estate license in 1973. Later, she bought 32 acres in west Paso Robles with her second husband, Rick Mattson, and built a custom home where they lived with their daughter. She became involved in the community, co-managing the Templeton Legion Hall. She built several other houses in the area before retiring and selling The Realty Station in 2002. That year, she realized a lifelong goal of living at the beach and bought a vacation home on the Hawaiian island of Molokai. She took up art again and enjoyed the laid-back lifestyle. She eventually became a full-time Hawaiian resident and welcomed friends and family for long visits. She moved back to California with her partner, Steve Sears, in 2013 and settled into a house in Templeton she had built a decade earlier. She and Sears traveled frequently to his properties in Washington. In addition to Sears, Mattson is survived by her children: Paul "Rusty" Payne of Santa Rosa; Laura Ladendorf of San Juan Capistrano; Mark Payne of South Lake Tahoe; and Crystal Bradshaw of San Luis Obispo. She had six grandchildren: Bridgette Aliberti, Tanner Aliberti, Daisy Steven, Tabitha Ladendorf, Grace Payne and Kellan Bradshaw. Also, she is survived by her brother, Paul DelVecchio of Oldsmar, Fla. A memorial celebration is pending.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 26, 2019

