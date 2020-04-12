Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Gonyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Gonyer San Luis Obispo native Eleanor Gonyer, January 30, 1925 - March 31, 2020. When were born God chooses our parents, so lucky for us God gave us the best. My mom Ellie was born in San Luis Obispo off of Broad Street in a red brick house and she had five sibblings. My parents Walt and Ellie were married 68 years and had Tom (Gretchen), Roxanna and John, 4 grandchildren; Russ, Wyatt, Brittany and Rhett. Her religion was very important to her she loved God her family and her friends. She had been involved in the Monday Club and was Republican Woman of the Year 2009. She was always ready to go and sip champagne and visit. She celebrated her 95th birthday on January 30, 2020. Her assent to Heaven started and she passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020. It is what she had prayed for. I know Gods arms are around her and she is at home. Oh, my mom will be so missed. So toast your glass to her, she had a wonderful life. I wouldn't change a thing, might of missed the pain, but would have missed the dance. We love you forever mom.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020

