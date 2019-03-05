Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Green. View Sign

Eleanor Green Eleanor Green, former long time resident of Shell Beach, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Capistrano Beach, CA. Eleanor was 23 days shy of her 97th birthday. Eleanor was born in Streator, IL, March 22, 1922. She was the daughter of Andrew & Mary Mihalovich. She was the oldest of three children. She met her husband Norman Green while working at Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Streator, IL. They fell in love and eloped to get married on July, 9th 1945. Eleanor was an active member of the Moose Lodge and the bowling league in Pismo Beach, CA until age 89. Eleanor loved being a wife and mother to her two sons. She never drove a car. She took the bus to her appointments and walked every day. Her nickname on Morro Ave in Shell Beach was "street walker." She loved walking to the library to pick up a good book to read. She was an avid reader, Pinochle and Dominoes player. She made beautiful quilts and knitted or crocheted afghans. On Tuesdays, later in life, she got together with her friends for lunch and crocheting. She had a wonderful personality and loved a good joke. She loved to cook, watch ice skating and baseball on TV. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in 1994. She is survived by her brother, Jack Mihalovich of Rockford, IL and sister Veronica Miller of Streator, IL, two sons, Ron Green (Joyce) of Shell Beach, CA and Jack Green (Lori) of Dana Point, CA, 5 grandchildren, Garry, Justin, Ryan, Ashley, Austin, step grandson, Braden Snow and 7 great grandchildren, Natalie, Taylor, Ashlyn, Charlie, Oliver, Henry, Calista and two step grandchildren, Gavin and Bradley Snow. At Eleanor's request a private celebration of her life will be held with her family in Shell Beach, CA. In remembrance of Eleanor, walk to your local library and pick up a good book to read.

Eleanor Green Eleanor Green, former long time resident of Shell Beach, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Capistrano Beach, CA. Eleanor was 23 days shy of her 97th birthday. Eleanor was born in Streator, IL, March 22, 1922. She was the daughter of Andrew & Mary Mihalovich. She was the oldest of three children. She met her husband Norman Green while working at Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Streator, IL. They fell in love and eloped to get married on July, 9th 1945. Eleanor was an active member of the Moose Lodge and the bowling league in Pismo Beach, CA until age 89. Eleanor loved being a wife and mother to her two sons. She never drove a car. She took the bus to her appointments and walked every day. Her nickname on Morro Ave in Shell Beach was "street walker." She loved walking to the library to pick up a good book to read. She was an avid reader, Pinochle and Dominoes player. She made beautiful quilts and knitted or crocheted afghans. On Tuesdays, later in life, she got together with her friends for lunch and crocheting. She had a wonderful personality and loved a good joke. She loved to cook, watch ice skating and baseball on TV. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in 1994. She is survived by her brother, Jack Mihalovich of Rockford, IL and sister Veronica Miller of Streator, IL, two sons, Ron Green (Joyce) of Shell Beach, CA and Jack Green (Lori) of Dana Point, CA, 5 grandchildren, Garry, Justin, Ryan, Ashley, Austin, step grandson, Braden Snow and 7 great grandchildren, Natalie, Taylor, Ashlyn, Charlie, Oliver, Henry, Calista and two step grandchildren, Gavin and Bradley Snow. At Eleanor's request a private celebration of her life will be held with her family in Shell Beach, CA. In remembrance of Eleanor, walk to your local library and pick up a good book to read. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close