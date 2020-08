Eleanor Mary Sullivan On June 2,2020 our beloved mother, Eleanor Mary Sullivan, went into the arms of the angels. She will be greatly missed. Her husband proceeded her death. She is survived by her children, Tim, Patrick, Mary and Anne, and her grandchildren, Tyrone, Ryan, Robert, Raymond and Renee as well as four great grandchildren. Rest in peace Mom and know that you are loved.



