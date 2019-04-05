Elizabeth Anne Burke Betty Burke (Tremblay), of Hollywood, born on June 11, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, passed away at age 91 on March 20, 2019, in San Luis Obispo. She was a Homemaker, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother. Betty married her late husband, Lennis (Pat) Burke on February 14, 1946. She is survived by her two sons, Lennis Burke Jr. and Philip Burke. She loved her family, golf, bridge, sewing, knitting, and singing. She moved to San Luis Obispo in the mid-'90s. She volunteered for many years at Sierra Vista Hospital. Father Kelly will officiate funeral and memorial services for Pat and Betty Burke on Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 am at Mission San Luis Obispo. Instead of flowers, we appreciate donations in their name to Gary Sinise Foundation.
|
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019