Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Liz" (Singer) Apfelberg. View Sign

Elizabeth "Liz" Apfelberg Elizabeth "Liz" Apfelberg, nee Singer, died March 12, 2019 in San Luis Obispo. Liz was born in 1939 in New York City to Joseph and Miriam Cullen Singer. As a child she lived on Staten Island. Her father died in 1949 and in 1955 she, her mother, and sister "Bobbi" moved to the Bronx. She graduated James Monroe High in 1957, then attending City College. In 1958 she married Herschel "Hank" Apfelberg, living in the Bronx, Rochester, Appleton, Englewood, and, in 1971 moving to SLO. Liz and SLO were love at first sight. Their children, Michael and Lisa, were born in 1965 and 68 respectively. Liz was active in the Mothers for Peace for over 40 years, fighting against the Vietnam War, and later Diablo Canyon. She fought constantly for equality and social justice, but activism was only one part of her life. As a mother, she nurtured the curiosity of her children, taking them to the tide pools of Montana de Oro, the estuaries of Morro Bay, and teaching them as they traveled around the country. Hank and Liz shared an amazing journey, ending with his passing in 2004 after 45 years of marriage, which started as kids in the Bronx. Their love was timeless. In the 90's, Liz' grandchildren, Casey and Del were born. She relished taking her grandchildren on trips and spending "Grammy time." According to Casey, "she called me her 'brown eyed girl.' My grandmother and I shared many loves including chocolate, the ocean, folk music, cooking and being the only two with dark brown eyes." Liz balanced politics with her love of life, laughter, family and friends, who described Liz as "a delightful gal and activist for a nuclear-free world," with a "truly remarkable fight to live," who was "full steam ahead till the end." You can honor Liz with a donation to whatever peace and social justice cause is close to your heart.

Elizabeth "Liz" Apfelberg Elizabeth "Liz" Apfelberg, nee Singer, died March 12, 2019 in San Luis Obispo. Liz was born in 1939 in New York City to Joseph and Miriam Cullen Singer. As a child she lived on Staten Island. Her father died in 1949 and in 1955 she, her mother, and sister "Bobbi" moved to the Bronx. She graduated James Monroe High in 1957, then attending City College. In 1958 she married Herschel "Hank" Apfelberg, living in the Bronx, Rochester, Appleton, Englewood, and, in 1971 moving to SLO. Liz and SLO were love at first sight. Their children, Michael and Lisa, were born in 1965 and 68 respectively. Liz was active in the Mothers for Peace for over 40 years, fighting against the Vietnam War, and later Diablo Canyon. She fought constantly for equality and social justice, but activism was only one part of her life. As a mother, she nurtured the curiosity of her children, taking them to the tide pools of Montana de Oro, the estuaries of Morro Bay, and teaching them as they traveled around the country. Hank and Liz shared an amazing journey, ending with his passing in 2004 after 45 years of marriage, which started as kids in the Bronx. Their love was timeless. In the 90's, Liz' grandchildren, Casey and Del were born. She relished taking her grandchildren on trips and spending "Grammy time." According to Casey, "she called me her 'brown eyed girl.' My grandmother and I shared many loves including chocolate, the ocean, folk music, cooking and being the only two with dark brown eyes." Liz balanced politics with her love of life, laughter, family and friends, who described Liz as "a delightful gal and activist for a nuclear-free world," with a "truly remarkable fight to live," who was "full steam ahead till the end." You can honor Liz with a donation to whatever peace and social justice cause is close to your heart. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close