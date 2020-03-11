Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Jane" Bardin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Jane" Bardin 87 years of living, laughing and loving came to an end on February 27, 2020 as Jane slipped quietly away. Jane or Janie as she was called as a young girl was born on January 1, 1933 in Arroyo Grande, CA, where she attended school and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1950. As a young girl she spent a lot of time with her granddad on the family ranch in the Huasna area. He taught her to ride horses, shoot, hunt and fish. She always considered herself to be a country girl. Her first job was at the Fair Oaks Movie theater in Arroyo Grande working for her mom, Kate. Over the years Jane worked as a secretary for Arden Farms, Knudsen Dairy, Stockmen's Bank & Salinas Pump Company. Jane had an incredible work ethic. She was extremely organized, and detail oriented in both her professional and personal life. Jane was a stickler for etiquette and good manners. She hosted many dinner parties and family celebrations. She was emphatic that the table be set with Fine Linen, China and Crystal. She expected flawless table etiquette and was not shy about letting you know if a child needed direction. She was also a stickler for good posture. Jane enjoyed boating, gardening and family functions. She proudly attended local fairs to watch her family show livestock. She watched family sporting events, dance recitals and horse riding. She was always excited to attend these events and was always beautifully dressed. Jane was known for living in the moment and she truly lived life "her way." She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh Bardin, R.W. "Beanie" and Kathryn "Kate" English, her brother, Frank Bardin and her Sister, Joyce (Jim) Dowell. Jane is survived by her dog, Katie who was her constant companion. She also leaves 2 daughters, Kathy Hoover of Redding and Pamela (Mark) Thornton of Salinas. A Brother, Jack English (Sandy) of Arroyo Grande and an Aunt, Elsie Reis of Atascadero. Jane's pride and joy were her Grandchildren: Eric Myrick (Alicia), Tara Hoover, Aaron Thornton (Neena), Kristi Thornton (Dennis), and Tommy Thornton (Alicia). She also left behind 10 Great Grandchildren who "could do no wrong." She carefully collected each card and piece of art they made for her. Jane is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are welcome to attend her service at Arroyo Grande Cemetery on March 14 th at 10:30am.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close