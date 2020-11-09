1/1
Elizabeth C. Benjamin
1949 - 2020
Elizabeth C. Benjamin
September 21, 1949 - October 24, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - Elizabeth C. Benjamin died peacefully on October 24, 2020 at her apartment at Wyndham Residence in Arroyo Grande, CA. She was born in Peekskill, New York on September 29, 1941, the older daughter of Francis and Clare (Reardon) Mahon.
Bette graduated from Mary Immaculate School in Ossining, New York and attended Trinity College before starting her work life at Standard Brands. There she met and married the love of her life, Henry D. Benjamin, and began the journey of 53 years that took them from coast to coast as her husband's career expanded. "Twelve moves in 32 years gives you lots of friends and keeps the house tidy", she liked to observe. Social and vibrant, Bette made friends quickly and enjoyed the wonderful connections she found in each place they lived. She kept in touch with people over the decades and miles. She relished having guests, giving parties and creating a home that was a roost for their children's friends, neighbors, business and personal friends from around the globe, foreign students and individuals they encountered serendipitously. One of the last group, Loc van Trong, stayed to become a family member.
Bette enjoyed being active, traveling, reading and trying new-and unexpected- experiences. She volunteered at her children's activities, and at libraries and hospitals. And she enthusiastically supported her husband's love of sailing (as long as she was on land).
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Benjamin, and her brother, David Mahon. She is survived by daughter, Bonnie, of Dollar Bay, MI; son, Michael, of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Leif Jurgensen, Nicholas Williams, Kirsten Benjamin and Brittany Garcia; and great grandson Zayden. Also surviving are her sister, Miriam Pyle of Northeast Harbor, ME; beloved friend Loc Trong of Boston, MA, and treasured niece, Louise Pyle of Philadelphia, PA.
Bette's entire family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bette's longtime friend and nurse, Eden Bautista, for her loving, compassionate care right to the end.
A memorial will be announced at a later date. For those who wish to remember Bette, in lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully received by the Arroyo Grande Public Library, 800 West Branch Street, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Hoping comfort can be drawn from knowing that your family are in the thoughts and prayers of many during this difficult time.
Am
