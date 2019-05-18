Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth L. Zanoli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth L. Zanoli Elizabeth L. Zanoli, 87, died peacefully on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born April 9, 1932 to Charles and Lucille Berkemeyer, 'Betty' was raised in San Luis Obispo, and attended Mission Schools where she met and later married the love of her life, Jim Zanoli, and they were married for 60 years, until his passing in 2013. Betty attended Mission High School and after graduation in 1950, earned her AA in Business from San Luis Jr. College. As a dedicated "Coaches Wife," Sports were a full-time occupation for Betty, from High School football & baseball, in the Fall & Spring, to summers with the Blues at Mission Field, Betty did everything from selling hotdogs and patching uniforms, to feed & house traveling Ballplayers. She would often comment that she could do anything but "throw batting practice." A trip to the "Pop Stand" at Mission Field on a Saturday night was worth the price of admission, just to watch the team of Betty, Myra Leguina and Nadene Martin feed and entertain the crowd. When she wasn't involved in sports, Betty managed multiple family properties throughout San Luis Obispo. After retirement Betty & Jim enjoyed hitting the open road in their travel trailer, with family and friends, to countless destinations in the US and Canada. Betty was an avid Golfer, and a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees, the San Francisco 49'ers, and local Youth and High School athletic teams, never missing one of her grandkids games. Betty was a member of the Monday Club, the San Luis High Black & Gold and Grid Iron Clubs, the Mission High Boosters Club, the San Luis Country Club, the San Luis Bay Women's Golf Clubs, the Laurel Lane Women's Bowling League, and the San Luis Duplicate Bridge Club. Betty is survived by her Sister-in-law Ann Martines, her children & grandchildren; Three children, Charles (Helen) Zanoli, Laurie (Sherman) Smoot, and Kathy (Steve) Branco, eight grandchildren Jimmy (Shelly) Zanoli, Carly Smoot, Thomas (Amber), Emily (Brooke), Sarah (Ethan), Lukas (Coco) and James Zanoli, Great grandson Rocco James Zanoli, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Vigil at Reis's Family Mortuary Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:00pm and Mass, Thursday, May 23rd at 10:00am in the Old Mission, San Luis Obispo, CA, with reception to follow at the Madonna Inn. If you would like to make a donation, the family suggests the C/o PO Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis TN 38148-0142 (Or anyone of your favorite charities)

