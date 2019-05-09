Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" Maino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Maino On the morning of Thursday, April 25, 2019, our inspiring, elegant and insightful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (GG), and friend, Elizabeth "Betty" Maino passed away. Born in Whittier, California on March 11, 1922, Betty grew up on the family walnut ranch with hersister Barbara and parents Ethyl and Cyril Carter. She moved away to attend the UC Berkeley and completed her nursing degree at Stanford University. During her time at university she performed, through a college service club, at the World's Fair on Treasure Island; that led to her to compete in the Miss California pageant. To her surprise, she proved not only to be a valid entrant, but was runner up to the title. During school, she met and married Dr. Vernon J. Maino, they lived in San Francisco and Rochester, Minnesota while he completed his medical training at Mayo Clinic. In 1950 they moved to Modesto, California to open the Gould Medical Center and raise their family. Following their careers, Betty and Vernon retired to Cambria to enjoy life on the coast and manage the family property management business, Maino Brothers Corporation. Betty can often be quoted saying that her greatest joy is the family she is proud to have raised. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon (VJ) Maino and her son Vernon (Skip) Maino. She is survived by her sister Barbara Barnewolt (late husband Barney) of Modesto, California; Vernon (Skip) Maino's wife, Maureen of Los Altos, California; daughter Barbara Christensen (husband, Thom) of Fremont, Nebraska; daughter Kathryn Collins (late husband, Dennis Collins) of San Luis Obispo, California; and Patricia (Trish) Dyer (husband, Buster) of Mendocino California. Betty inspired not only her husband and children, but served as a guiding force for the younger generations of eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was never a woman to sit still long and had a special way of making busy look elegant. Once her children completed school, she went to work as a home health nurse. Her free time and "retirement" was filled supporting her passions of real estate and remodels, traveling, and music. Even well into her 90s she could be found perusing Zillow for the next remodel project to direct. Betty and Vernon were staunch supporters of the unique quality of life special to the Central Coast. Believing in supporting the community they were proud to call home, their philanthropic efforts can be seen in their position as founding members of the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center, their designation of the 64 acres of Cerro San Luis Mountain open space, and their continued involvement and support of numerous non-profit organizations. A service to celebrate her passion and grace will be held on Friday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2700 Eton Road in Cambria. In line with Betty's commitment to philanthropy, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County (in memory of Betty Maino), or to your favorite Central Coast charity.

