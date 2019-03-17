Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Rousseau. View Sign

Elizabeth Rousseau Elizabeth Rousseau passed away at the age of 72. She was originally from Upstate New York and had settled on the Central Coast for several years. She had a long and distinguished career as a Registered Nurse. She had moved to Belize and married Gary Hakes to live out their retirement. Unfortunately, she fell victim to an intruder in their home and was gravely injured. She died while enroute to a hospital for treatment of her injuries on February 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Gary Hakes who was also injured during the attack and is recovering. She leaves behind two sons, Ed Wilson and Jim Wilson, as well as a grandson Jay Wilson. She was preceded in death by her only daughter, Nicole "Nell" Rousseau who passed away in August of 2017. A small private memorial will be held in her honor. A GoFundMe account has been created for anyone that chooses to make a donation. The information can be found here:

