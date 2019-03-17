Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ruth Lloyd. View Sign

Elizabeth Ruth Lloyd A life well lived. Nov. 6, 1925-Feb. 21, 2019 She grew up on a farm and learned to work hard, make things grow, sew, quilt, cook and create a home. Surrounded by extended family the valley in Kentucky where her family had lived for generations, was a beautiful place to grow up. The depression era was changing America. Wanting to create Mammoth Cave National Park the government condemned the family farm, and the whole valley. The large family moved in many directions and what was a large extended family living in the valley, became much smaller family units living on scattered farms throughout the east. Leaving school as the country was fighting World War II Ruth discovered an adventurous streak. She longed to see more than the family farm. She married a school mate and started a family. The marriage didn't work out. The country was on the move and she wanted to experience city life. She started over in Cleveland, Ohio. There she met and married Wavy Cooper and had two more children. They wanted to see the west so they packed up three kids and tied the tricycle of the youngest, to the roof of the car and visited California for a few years. It was a good fit for her, she loved the warm weather and going to the beach with the kids. The chance to grow a garden and learn about the plants that thrive in Southern California kept her happy on the west coast for the rest of her days. She had many jobs over the years, seamstress, hairdresser, cook, sewing custom cornices, most of the jobs started with the skills she learned on the farm creating a healthy home for her family. After the death of Wavy she married an old family friend, James Lloyd. They had over 10 years together before she again was widowed. This time she wanted to leave southern California and be closer to one of her kids and their family. Ruth moved to San Luis Obispo in 1992. This was it for her. After years of a new place calling her to come take a look she finally found the place she wanted to stay. The people made her feel welcome, family lived nearby and it was a perfect place to make things grow and put down her roots. Ruth is survived by her daughter and son in law, Katheryn & Gifford Beaton, 6 grandchildren: Erin & Everett Beaton, Travis & Wade Cooper, Windell Stout & Windie Fernandez, 7 great grandchildren: Camren Cooper, Bryatt Cooper, Danielle Bennett, Seth Stout, Dacota, Garret & Braylon Fernandez and 1 great-great grandchild Colton Bennett. To celebrate her life a memorial gathering is scheduled at Spyglass Inn's garden, 2705 Spyglass Drive, Pismo Beach, overlooking the coast. Saturday April 13, 3-5pm.

