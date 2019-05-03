Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Liz" (Thomas) Testerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Liz" (Thomas) Testerman With our deepest sorrow we annouce that, Elizabeth "Liz" May (Thomas) Testerman, died on March 2nd 2019 at the age of 87 She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marvin Testerman, her parents, Howard and Faye Thomas, her brother John Thomas, a sister Marie (Thomas) Bowers and granddaughter Angelia Tungate, all from Paso Robles, CA. She is survived by daughter, Sharil Rutkowski, son, John Testerman, and step-daughter Zenda Brown and sister Alice Dressel. Nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Her family and friends will be celebrating her life on Saturday May 4th, from 2-4 at the Vines RV Resort, 3 miles north of Paso Robles on US HWY 101. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum or the Paso Robles Children's Library in her name.

