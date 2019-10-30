Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Louise Craig Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Louise Craig Tucker On Tuesday October 22, 2019. Ella Louise Craig Tucker passed into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As Jesus holds her in a place of pure love and joy. She will be blessed to hear Jesus declare "Well done my good and faithful servant". Her love of Jesus was always her strength and guidance. Louise was born on April 28, 1928 outside Tulsa, Oklahoma to Virgil Eugene Rogers and Minnie Howard Rogers. She was the middle child of four siblings. Wesley W. Rogers, Frances L. Partain, Carol June Partain and Virgil E. Rogers. Having lost her mother at age of 7 and her father at the age of 12. She and her siblings were separated and raised by multiple family relatives. At the age of 15 Louise moved to Richmond, California to live with her oldest sister Francis. During WW2 she was introduced to Carney Craig, Jr. they married after the war. Their journey led them to Kansas City with her sister Carol, then back to California working in orchards picking fruit, and other odd jobs until Carney was able to land a job with PG&E. The family moved to Morro Bay in 1954 with four children, Kenneth Craig, Jeannine Sanzone, Carolyn Ficara, Pamela Craig with Stanley Craig being born in 1959. To assist with the family finances, Louise went to work as the 1st female school bus driver for Morro Bay High School in 1964. Prior to resigning from her school bus position in 1977, Louise received her Real Estate License. Starting with Red Reamer Real Estate she later bought the business and the building becoming Morro Bay Realty including offices in Los Osos and Cayucos for 17 years. Louise practiced Real Estate for 35 years as a top producer. She loved Real Estate. Louise was very involved in the community and her children's lives. She was blessed with her lifetime sisterhood relationship with Beth Ross and family. She was a member of the International Order of Masonic Lodge of Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls, and DeMolay. Her love of Christ led her to the 1st Baptist Church in Morro Bay. She later joined the United Methodist Church and was a member for almost 50 years. It was her pleasure to lead and teach Sunday school. Louise was blessed with two families. She married Clyde Tucker, and enjoyed their blended family with children Marcela, Ronnie and Jerry Tucker. Clyde was the joy of her life. They had the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and the world. They enjoyed their mutual love of antique cars. One might have seen Clyde & Louise driving their classic Model A convertibles on a sunny afternoon. Louise was blessed with over 30 grand and great grandchildren. You could see her joy whenever she was with them by the beautiful smile on her face. Above all Louise loved life and Jesus Christ Louise was proceeded in death by Carney Craig Jr. and her late husband Clyde Tucker, Wesley Rogers (brother) Francis Partain (sister), Carol Partain (sister), Jerry Tucker (stepson), Ronnie Tucker (stepson). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Pantry at Rock Harbor Christian Fellowship. Services will be held on November 3, 2019 at Rock Harbor Christian Fellowship at 1475 Quintana Rd. Morro Bay. Viewing 2:00-2:30. Service to start at 2:45.

