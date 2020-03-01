Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Marie Fagundes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Marie Fagundes February 20, 1956 - February 11, 2020 In Loving Memory of Ellen Fagundes Ellen Marie Fagundes passed away peacefully, at home, on February 11, 2020. Ellen was born on February 20, 1956 in Visalia, CA. She raised her daughter Jessica and son Seth in Redding, CA and found the home she loved in Pismo Beach, CA once they were grown. Ellen, or Ellie as many knew her, shared her love, laughter, and joy with everyone she met and she will be greatly missed. Ellen was a loving mother and sister, a devoted Nani, Mama to many, and a selfless friend. Her laughter will echo in our hearts forever. Ellen is survived by her husband, Rick Fagundes; her daughter, Jessica Hulen; son, Seth Edwards; and step-daughter Kristina Fagundes; her siblings, Sylvia Riesen, Sydney Hoetker, and Jim Libla; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and countless nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7th at Mennonite Community Church in Fresno, CA. 5015 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 at 11am.

