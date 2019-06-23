Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellyn Carlene Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellyn Carlene Alexander Carlene passed on May 27, 2019, at the age of 75. She will be forever cherished and missed by her husband, Bill; daughter, Denice; son, Michael and his wife Stephanie; grandchildren Mikalya, Jackson and Franklin; brother Gene and his wife Gaye; her aunt Tootsie, all of "the cousins"; countless friends (many are now considered family); the interns and team at Stand Strong, her Beta Sigma Phi and Women's Club sisters; the wonderful Five Cities Drive and Branch Street Starbuck's teams and many, many others. Always up for most any adventure, Carlene is strong, selfless, loving, and kind, incredibly smart and funny, fiercely loyal and tenaciouswords can never begin to capture every facet of the dynamic woman she is. With "lead, follow or get out of the way" as her motto, she was elected president in nearly every organization she was part ofincluding the PTA, sorority and Women's Club. Each of us knows a unique and precious part of her. Collectively, our memories attest to the fact that, as Jack Gates would say, "She is a caution." More than anything, Carlene loved and lived for helping others. She enjoyed traveling and visited many countries, her gift for arts and crafts, creativity and dedication drove the many fundraisers she spearheaded. She loved music (especially classical pieces on the piano, when played by her best friend of 52 years, Marlene). Queen's, "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We are the Champions" were the anthems for frequent visits to the Chumash. She always called Bill, "Party Boy," and wouldn't admit it, but she could be a "Party Girl" like no other. We are thankful to the amazing care team at French Hospital ICU who tenderly cared for her before her passing, especially Corrine, Kellie, Kerry "Care Bear", Kimberly, Jen, and Jennifer. We also are eternally thankful to Kimen Colgen, the care provider that truly listened, heard and took action to extend and improve the quality of Carlene's life for the many years she suffered chronic disease. Mostly, we thank Carlene for being all that she is, and for the abundance of love of memories that are the hallmark of a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the or the be made in Carlene's name.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 23, 2019

