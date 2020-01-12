Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Kohal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Kohal Eloise Kohal was born in the Los Angeles area on Dec 5th 1928 and passed away on Dec 21st 2019 at the age of 91. After graduating Taft High School she married John Kohal on Oct 18th, 1946 and never looked back. They relocated to Avenal in 1959 and then to Grover Beach in 1970. She worked for Arroyo Grande Care Center for many years. After retirement they both volunteered with Harvest Bag then onto Food Bank and she was still doing a little volunteering at Oceano Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband John after 70 years of marriage and a step sister Florence. She is survived by her children Richard(Sharon), Dennis, Linda and daughter Suzan(Roger)Dagdag, Grandchildren Stephanie, Monica, Enietra and Amanda, 9 great grandchildren and the newest, her first great great granddaughter. There will a celebration of life on Sat Feb 1st starting at 1:00PM at the 16th Street Park in Grover Beach.

Eloise Kohal Eloise Kohal was born in the Los Angeles area on Dec 5th 1928 and passed away on Dec 21st 2019 at the age of 91. After graduating Taft High School she married John Kohal on Oct 18th, 1946 and never looked back. They relocated to Avenal in 1959 and then to Grover Beach in 1970. She worked for Arroyo Grande Care Center for many years. After retirement they both volunteered with Harvest Bag then onto Food Bank and she was still doing a little volunteering at Oceano Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband John after 70 years of marriage and a step sister Florence. She is survived by her children Richard(Sharon), Dennis, Linda and daughter Suzan(Roger)Dagdag, Grandchildren Stephanie, Monica, Enietra and Amanda, 9 great grandchildren and the newest, her first great great granddaughter. There will a celebration of life on Sat Feb 1st starting at 1:00PM at the 16th Street Park in Grover Beach. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close