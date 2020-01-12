Eloise Kohal Eloise Kohal was born in the Los Angeles area on Dec 5th 1928 and passed away on Dec 21st 2019 at the age of 91. After graduating Taft High School she married John Kohal on Oct 18th, 1946 and never looked back. They relocated to Avenal in 1959 and then to Grover Beach in 1970. She worked for Arroyo Grande Care Center for many years. After retirement they both volunteered with Harvest Bag then onto Food Bank and she was still doing a little volunteering at Oceano Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband John after 70 years of marriage and a step sister Florence. She is survived by her children Richard(Sharon), Dennis, Linda and daughter Suzan(Roger)Dagdag, Grandchildren Stephanie, Monica, Enietra and Amanda, 9 great grandchildren and the newest, her first great great granddaughter. There will a celebration of life on Sat Feb 1st starting at 1:00PM at the 16th Street Park in Grover Beach.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020