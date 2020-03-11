Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Graham Norem. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Graham Norem Elsie Graham Norem, 94, was welcomed home by her heavenly father on February 24, in San Luis Obispo. Elsie was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania in 1926. She briefly attended Ohio State and worked as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios during the early 1950's. She married LeRoy Norem in 1951. During the 1960's Elsie volunteered at the VA psychiatric hospital at Leech Farm in Pittsburgh, where she helped establish a treatment program using dance therapy. Elsie earned her Ph.D. in counseling from Golden State University in 1984. That same year she founded the Center for Christian Counseling in Valparaiso, Indiana, with her associate, Mary Ann Carter. She retired in 2006 and moved to San Luis Obispo in 2007. Elsie attended Mountainbrook Community Church and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. She loved reading and was an accomplished pianist. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Janet Norem and niece, Rosemary McLean. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Norem and son, Paul Norem. An informal celebration of life will take place at Mountainbrook Community Church, 1775 Calle Joaquim, San Luis Obispo, on March 14, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations will be gratefully received to support IMPPC school in Mozambique (

