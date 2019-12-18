Emily McGinn Emily McGinn was born on March 23, 1922 in Chicago, IL to Sara and Joseph Hoffman. She had an older brother, Arnold, and a younger brother Daniel. Daniel only survived until age 19 due to kidney disease. Emily and her parents moved to San Luis Obispo in 1945. At a U.S.O. dance she met Nathan Schuster. They married and had three children: Shelley, Daniel and Larry. After completing school at Cal Poly, Nathan went into the poultry business in Atascadero. Being a city girl, country life was difficult for Emily, especially after Nathan died leaving her to raise three young children in the mostly rural outskirts of Atascadero. Eventually, she got a job at CMC. While employed there she started a prison newspaper. Her next job was with the San Luis Obispo Coastal School District where she worked until she retired. She made her home in San Luis Obispo where she was involved in many organizations and where she became adept at organizing and planning events. Emily was the President of Congregation Beth David for many years, was involved politically and started several organizations including "People Who Made a Difference" and the Follies' where she was know as the "Sheriff". She was also a member of Temple Ner Shalom. Her life took a happy turn when she married Robert McGinn in 1971. Bob was an ex-priest and Emily was Jewish, but their beliefs never got in the way of having a rich and shared spiritual life. They enjoyed going to the Palm Theater, dancing at the Madonna Inn and entertaining with their many friends. Emily suffered from dementia for many years. Her family would like to thank Sydney Creek and Wilshire Hospice for their loving care. Emily is survived by her daughter, Shelley Long (Tim), sons Daniel Schuster and Larry Schuster (Corinne), and three granddaughters, Shana Long, Tantiana Schuster and Gabriela Schuster. She has one great grandson, Silas McGrail. There will be a private graveside service with a memorial service to be announced at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary.

