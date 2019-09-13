Eric Drew Andoli 06/1/1966 - 08/30/2019 A valiant heart was stilled on August 30, 2019. Eric Drew Andoli of Atascadero, devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 53. The eldest of five children, Eric was born in Logan, Utah on June 1, 1966. His family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1968. Eric was proud of his 27-year career as a Nuclear Security Officer (NSO) at Diablo Nuclear Power Plant and valued the association and friendship of his fellow officers. He and Pamela Roper were married on April 25, 1998, and son Drew was born on October 16, 2003. Eric is survived by his wife Pamela, son Drew, father and mother Fred and Dottie Andoli, brothers Dan and Todd Andoli, sisters Marisa Andoli and Kathy Richard and nieces Isabel and Maya, father-in-law Frank Roper, mother-in-law Patty Roper, nephew Dean and niece Erica. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William's Catholic Church, 6410 Santa Lucia Rd., Atascadero, on September 23, 11 AM. A reception at the church will follow the service. All are invited to attend.

